In a major wildlife smuggling bust, Trichy Customs arrested a passenger with 48 rare exotic animals hidden in check-in baggage. Based on specific intelligence inputs, Trichy Customs officials intercepted a male passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur at Tiruchirappalli International Airport on December 8, 2025, by AirAsia flight AK-25, according to the release.

Exotic Animals Recovered

During the examination of the passenger's two check-in bags, officers recovered a large number of exotic wildlife species that were concealed inside plastic containers and small bags. The seized animals included 32 Albino Red-Eared Slider Turtles, 3 Albino Raccoons, and 13 Green Iguanas, of which one iguana was found dead, as stated in the release.

Legal Action and Investigation

Following the seizure, a case was registered under the provisions of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The accused passenger was arrested, and the rescued wildlife species were repatriated to their country of origin. Further investigation into the smuggling network is currently underway. (ANI)