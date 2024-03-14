Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shahdara; Four persons, including 2 children, killed

    A massive fire broke out on Thursday morning at a residential building in Delhi’s Shahdara District. The fire broke out at around 5.20 am at Shastri Nagar, Gali no 13, in the Geeta Colony area. Four people were killed in the fire accident. 

    Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shahdara; children among those killed anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out at a residential building in the Shastri Nagar Area of Delhi's Shahdara on Thursday (Mar 14) morning. Two children and a couple died in the incident.

    A senior police officer said, "We received a call at around 5:20 am about a major fire at Shastri Nagar, near Geeta Colony. We informed the Delhi Fire Services immediately. A police team, four fire tenders, ambulances, and PCR vans were rushed to the spot."

    A blaze broke out in a four-story building with a ground floor dedicated to car parking. The fire began in the parking area, rapidly spreading throughout the building, shrouding it in dense smoke. Despite the obstacles presented by the narrow street, firefighters arrived at the scene and effectively extinguished the fire. They conducted a comprehensive search of each floor, leading to the successful rescue of a total of eleven individuals, including two children.

    According to witnesses, the fire the cars caught fire in the circuit room in the underground parking. 

     ”We got information from the hospital that four people — two children and a married couple — died due to suffocation. Further investigation is on,” a senior police officer told media persons.

    Four fire tenders, along with ambulances and PCR vans, were dispatched to the scene to combat the fire and provide aid to those impacted by the incident.
     

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
