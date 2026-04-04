A massive fire broke out at a Tex Polymer used-clothing facility in the Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) in Gujarat's Kachchh district. Multiple fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and successfully brought the blaze under control.

A massive fire broke out at a Texwool textile company located in the Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Gujarat's Kachchh district on Saturday evening.

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The incident led to an immediate response from the fire services.

Blaze Engulfs Tex Polymer Facility

The blaze erupted at a company named Tex Polymer. According to an Official, the fire at the used-clothing facility created an atmosphere of fear among locals.

Fire brigade teams from KASEZ, the Municipal Corporation, and the DPA were rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported.

Firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the situation under control, the Fire Department said.

Major Disaster Averted

A major disaster, involving a massive conflagration and potential loss of life, was successfully averted.

The official said that four fire brigade teams brought the blaze under control by dousing it with water.

Second Recent Fire in KASEZ

Just a short while ago, another fire had broken out at a different clothing company within the KASEZ area.

More details are awaited. (ANI)