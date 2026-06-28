A wanted accused, Farman, carrying a Rs 25,000 reward in a cow slaughter case was injured in a police encounter in Aligarh. He allegedly opened fire on the police team attempting to arrest him, who fired back in self-defence, police said.

A wanted accused carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 and absconding in a cow slaughter case since September 2025 was injured in a police encounter in Aligarh after he allegedly opened fire on a police team attempting to arrest him, police said on Sunday.

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Police Detail Encounter with Wanted Accused

SP City, Aligarh, Aditya Bansal said the encounter took place during a joint operation by the City Special Operations Group (SOG) and the local police station team.

Police official said the accused, identified as Farman, had been on the run since September 2025 in connection with a cow slaughter case.

"A joint team comprising the City SOG and the Police Station engaged in a police encounter today with an accused named Farman, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. Farman had been wanted since September 2025 in connection with a cow slaughter case," SP City said.

He said the City SOG had received intelligence inputs about Farman's movement and information that he was planning to commit a crime along with his associates.

"Today, the City SOG team received intelligence regarding his movement in the area and learned that he was planning to commit a crime with his associates. When the police attempted to arrest him and were closing in, he opened fire on the police party. In self-defence, the police returned fire, injuring the accused, Farman, while another associate managed to flee the scene," he said.

Recoveries and Criminal Record

The cop added that they had recovered a motorcycle without a registration number plate, an illegal .315 bore pistol and live cartridges from Farman's possession.

"A motorcycle without a number plate, an illegal 315 bore pistol, and live cartridges were recovered from his possession. Several cases, including charges related to cow slaughter and other serious offences, have previously been registered against him," he added.

Bansal said several criminal cases, including those related to cow slaughter and other serious offences, had previously been registered against the accused.

Investigation Ongoing

"The accused has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)