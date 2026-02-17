A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad, fueled by large quantities of stored oil. Firefighting operations are currently underway to douse the flames. According to the police, no casualties have been reported, and an investigation has begun.

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, with large quantities of oil fueling the blaze. DCP Zone-5 Bhagirath Gadhvi said firefighting efforts are ongoing, no casualties have been reported so far and a police investigation has been initiated.

Investigation Initiated, No Casualties Reported

Speaking to ANI, Gadhvi said, "This village has quite a few industrial units. One unit is Harsh Enterprise, whose owner is Pankaj Jaiswal. A large quantity of oil was stored in Harsh Enterprise...Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. The fire department tried to ensure that the fire did not spread to surrounding buildings."

"The process of extinguishing the fire is ongoing... As per the information so far, there is no report of any casualties. We have initiated police action in the investigation of this incident," he said.

Further information is still awaited.