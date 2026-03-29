A major fire at a scrap shop on Town Kotha Road, Visakhapatnam, spread to nearby shops on Sunday. Six fire tenders took two hours to control the blaze. Officials suspect a short circuit and confirmed significant property damage but no casualties.

A massive fire broke out at a scrap shop within the jurisdiction of the One Town Police Station in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, authorities said, adding that there were no casualties in the blaze that could have triggered due to a possible short circuit.

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The fire at the scrap shop on Town Kotha Road soon engulfed several shops around the area. and for approximately two hours, firefighting personnel, assisted by six fire tenders fought to bring the raging flames under control.

No Casualties Confirmed, Short Circuit Suspected

According to NTR Medical Services Trust Chairman Seetharamraju Sudhakar, the fire was likely caused by a short circuit. The Chairman further confirmed that no casualties or fatalities arose from the incident. "This is the second time the fire has taken place. Either it might be a short circuit or another reason. Once we came to know, we called the fire officials. Even the public came here to rescue the operations. So, the fire is almost under control. So no casualties, no death, nothing is happening there," Sudhakar told ANI.

Significant Property Damage Reported

Officials confirmed significant property damage in the area. It further stated that containing the blaze was difficult, as the large quantities of wooden materials and waste oil were stored within the scrap shop.

Swift Firefighting Response

However, personnel from both the Fire and Disaster Management Departments are on-site and actively working to extinguish the fire. "We received a fire call at around 1.15. Immediately, we turned out four vehicles. Later, another three vehicles we turned out. We are immediately rushed to the spot. Almost all of it is under control," Fire officer Satyanarayana told ANI. (ANI)