Massive fire at chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali, several injured

A massive fire erupted at a chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday (September 27), leaving several people with severe burn injuries. The incident occurred in the Kurali area of the city, accompanied by multiple explosions within the chemical facility.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the emergency, dispatching over 24 fire tenders to combat the flames. Alongside the fire brigade, a team of medical professionals and several ambulances arrived at the scene to provide immediate assistance to the injured.

The individuals who sustained burn injuries were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The severity of their injuries remains unknown at this time.

Videos captured the intense blaze engulfing the chemical factory, with plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. The chaotic scene in the vicinity of the factory illustrated the urgency of the situation, as onlookers and first responders worked diligently to manage the crisis.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains uncertain, and authorities are expected to conduct an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to this hazardous incident. The situation is ongoing, and updates regarding the incident will be provided as more information becomes available.