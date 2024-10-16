Marking begins at Deepotsav venues in Ayodhya, Yogi govt to also begin beautification of key routes

Ayodhya's Deepotsav festival is gearing up for its eighth consecutive year under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. The event, happening on October 30, promises to be historic with 28 lakh diyas lit across 55 ghats.

Ayodhya: Deepotsav, launched in Ayodhya under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to achieve a new milestone for the eighth consecutive time this year. With preparations in full swing, the countdown to the grand event on October 30 has begun. To make this year's Deepotsav historic, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University has deployed over two dozen workers to begin marking the ghats at Ram Ki Paidi.

On Wednesday morning, under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof. Pratibha Goyal, Deputy Registrar Mohammad Sahil led the marking efforts for the second time. He, along with Dr. Ranjan Singh, Associate Professor of Microbiology, and the university staff, supervised the marking of areas designated for 28 lakh diyas. Deputy Registrar Sahil confirmed that the marking on the ghats is expected to be completed within a week.

Under the Chief Minister's direction and the Vice Chancellor's efficient management, this year's Deepotsav at Ramnagari promises to be more spectacular than ever. Volunteers from the university, local colleges, and NCOs have taken up the challenge once again to break the previous record and secure a place for Ramnagari Ayodhya in the Guinness Book of World Records for yet another year in a row.

Deepotsav Nodal Officer Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra stated that marking work on the 55 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi will be finalized within a week. By October 20, the distribution of volunteer ID cards will begin. These QR-code-equipped ID cards feature several security measures to ensure authenticity and prevent duplication, as 30,000 volunteers prepare to spread and light 28 lakh diyas across the ghats.

He said, "The QR-code-equipped ID card will contain details such as the volunteer's name, photo, mobile number, assigned deployment location, and identification number. Additionally, the ID card will feature the signatures of the authorized district administration officer, the Deepotsav nodal officer, and the representative from the authorized institution or unit."

Ayodhya's Dharmapath and Rampath will also be beautifully illuminated for Deepotsav. The responsibility for the lighting arrangements has been entrusted to Taj Radio and Electric Company of Lucknow. Electricians are stationed near Ram Katha Park, preparing the lighting setup.

Extensive arrangements are underway for a spectacular lighting display throughout more than 2 kilometers along Rampath and Dharmapath. Artificial electric lights will be used to enhance decorative walls, electric gates, and pillars. The lighting work is scheduled for completion by October 25.

Tourism Officer Rajendra Prasad Yadav said, "A variety of tableau will also be showcased during Deepotsav. The Information and Tourism Department has finalized the tender process for their preparation. On October 30, 18 tableau will be displayed at Saket Mahavidyalaya, depicting scenes from the Ramayana era. Of these, 11 will be arranged by the Information Department and seven by the Tourism Department."

