    Maratha quota stir escalates: Mumbai-Bengaluru highway blocked, train services halted

    The protesters remain steadfast in their cause, causing traffic disruption on both sides of the highway. Simultaneously, another group of Maratha Kranti Morcha activists disrupted railway operations by blocking the tracks in Solapur.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    Members of the Maratha community in Maharashtra continued with their protests on Tuesday, reiterating their demand for reservations in government jobs and educational institutions under the OBC category. In one instance, a group of protestors blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway for approximately two hours, leading to extensive traffic congestion.

    The protesters remain steadfast in their cause, causing traffic disruption on both sides of the highway. Simultaneously, another group of Maratha Kranti Morcha activists disrupted railway operations by blocking the tracks in Solapur.

    Manipur violence: Moreh cop dies of bullet wound after cross firing with Kuki group

    Visuals from the scene depicted protestors burning tires on the tracks, brandishing saffron flags, and vocally advocating for Maratha community reservations.

    In response to this railway blockage, railway officials and Solapur City Police took action, detaining two protesters identified as Ram Jadhav and Nishant Salve. The railway tracks were subsequently cleared of protesters, though the agitation continued in other forms.

    Elsewhere in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a group of individuals set fire to a panchayat samiti office during a protest, as confirmed by local police. The protesters arrived at the Ghansawangi panchayat samiti office chanting "Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha," vandalizing the premises and setting it ablaze. This resulted in damage to vital documents and office furniture.

    In a separate incident in Jalna, Maratha youth attempted to obstruct train services at a railway gate in Shelgaon village, Badnapur tehsil, by sitting on the railway tracks.

    Explained: Who is Manoj Jarange-Patil, the face of Maratha reservation agitation

    Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has continued his indefinite fast in support of the reservation demand at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25. On Tuesday, he emphasized that the Maratha community will not settle for "incomplete reservation" and urged the Maharashtra government to convene a special session of the state legislature to address the issue.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
