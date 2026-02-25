DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has urged Southern Railway to immediately restore Chennai's full suburban train schedule, citing severe public hardship after services were drastically cut from 204 to 115, causing overcrowding and commuter chaos.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran has urged the Southern Railway to immediately restore the full schedule of suburban train services in Chennai, citing widespread public anger and severe hardship faced by daily commuters following a sharp reduction in services.

MP Cites 'Immense Inconvenience' in Letter to Railway GM

In a letter addressed to Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh, Maran expressed serious concern over the drastic cut in suburban train operations from 204 services to 115 over the past five days.

Maran said, "Reduction over the past five days has caused immense inconvenience to lakhs of commuters, including office-goers, students, traders, working women, and senior citizens. Stating that public transport is a lifeline for ordinary citizens, the Chennai Central MP emphasised that administrative decisions must not disrupt daily livelihoods. He called for the immediate reinstatement of the full suburban train schedule without delay."

Widespread Commuter Chaos

Maran noted that the sudden and poorly planned reduction of services has led to severe overcrowding not only in suburban trains but also in other modes of public transport, including the metro network. While acknowledging that infrastructure expansion and operational adjustments may be necessary, he said such measures must be implemented with minimal inconvenience to the public and with proper advance notice.

The MP also pointed out that several express trains had recently been shifted from Chennai Egmore to Tambaram, adding to commuter difficulties.

With suburban electric train services now significantly reduced, passengers from various parts of the city are struggling to reach Tambaram on time, he said. Over the past five days, hundreds of passengers have reportedly missed their long-distance express trains.

He further warned that with final examinations scheduled in schools and colleges in the coming weeks, thousands of students are likely to be severely affected if normal services are not restored immediately.

Calls for Explanation and Urgent Action

Maran urged the Southern Railway administration to provide a detailed explanation for the abrupt reduction in services, ensure future operational changes are made with proper advance notice and commuter safeguards, and introduce additional peak-hour special services until normalcy is fully restored.

The DMK MP requested that the matter be treated with utmost urgency in the larger public interest.

