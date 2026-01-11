Following the arrest of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a rape case, BJP leader K Surendran alleged it was an 'organised crime' with many Congress leaders involved, demanding the MLA's immediate resignation.

Following the arrest of the expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in connection with an alleged rape case, BJP leader K Surendran on Sunday alleged that many Congress leaders are "directly or indirectly involved" in the case, stating that it was an "organised crime".

Speaking to ANI, K Surendran said that more than 15 serious charges and complaints from women are pending with the Kerala CM's office. He demanded the immediate resignation of the Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. "The BJP is saying that this is not an isolated case. This is an organised crime. Many senior Congress leaders are directly or indirectly involved in this case. There are more than 15 serious charges, and complaints from various women are pending with the CM's office," K Surendran said. "20 women Congress workers have already complained to the PCC president and the opposition leader about Rahul Mamkootathil. Both Congress and CPM leaders support such a person. They should ensure the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil as soon as possible," he added.

Details of Arrest and Investigation

The Kerala Police Crime Branch has arrested expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in connection with an alleged rape case, following a fresh complaint filed against him. Police said the Palakkad MLA was taken into custody from a hotel in Palakkad late on Saturday night and was later brought to the AR Camp in Pathanamthitta for questioning.

On December 12, the investigation into the first alleged rape case against Mamkootathil was transferred to the State Police Crime Branch following an official order. The case was earlier handled by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner. With the transfer, both rape cases registered against the expelled Congress MLA are now being supervised by Assistant Inspector General of Police Poonguzhali, who was already heading the probe into the second case.

Charges Filed Against the MLA

Police have registered the case based on a complaint by a woman who alleged sexual assault, rape on the promise of marriage and forced abortion. The First Information Report (FIR) was initially registered at the Nedumangad Valiyamala Police Station and later transferred to the Nemom Police Station, as the alleged incidents occurred within its jurisdiction.

The case registered against him includes multiple non-bailable offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. These include Section 64 for rape, Section 64(2) for repeatedly committing rape on the same woman, Section 64(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, Section 64(h) for rape on a woman knowing she is pregnant and Section 64(m) for repeated rape.

The case also includes Section 89 of the BNS for causing miscarriage without a woman's consent, Section 316 for criminal breach of trust, and Section 68(e) of the Information Technology Act for transmission of offensive digital content.