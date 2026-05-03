LG Manoj Sinha launched the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan,' vowing to make the UT drug-free. He declared the days of drug syndicates over, assuring a crackdown on traffickers and the narco-terror network as part of a high-intensity campaign.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday advocated making Jammu and Kashmir free of drugs, saying that the days of drug peddling syndicates are over in Jammu and Kashmir. "We must strive to ensure the participation of every citizen. Together, we must ensure that Jammu and Kashmir becomes an example for the entire country, completely free from drugs," he said. The remarks came at the launch of a mega padyatra as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan' by the Lieutenant Governor.

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'Your Days Are Over': LG's Warning to Drug Syndicates

Speaking at the gathering, Sinha assured that the Jammu and Kashmir Police, security agencies, and administrative machinery, in collaboration with the general public, are working to eradicate drug peddlers. "Today, I want to tell the narcoterror network, the drug peddling syndicate, and other elements working against this country that your days of operating on the soil of Jammu and Kashmir are over. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, our security agencies, and the administrative machinery, in collaboration with the general public, are working with utmost intensity, responsibility, and sensitivity to dismantle the narcoterror network, drug smugglers, and drug peddlers. I want to assure the public that every drug trafficker will be identified and the perpetrators will be brought to justice. Every person, whether within Jammu and Kashmir or outside Jammu and Kashmir, who has given any kind of support to drugs will have to answer under the strictest ambit of the law," he said.

Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir said, "From Srinagar's TRC Stadium today, a powerful call against drugs echoed across the valley. Thousands marched together, sending a clear message to defeat drug addiction & narco-terrorism. People's movement carries promise of a future where J&K stands free from the grip of drugs."

A High-Intensity 'Jan Andolan' Against Drugs

In a decisive effort to safeguard the future of the Union Territory, the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan has transitioned into a high-intensity phase. Operating as a regional pillar of the national Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), this "Jan Andolan" (mass movement) aims to dismantle the deep-rooted drug networks and narco-terror links that currently threaten over 10% of the local population. On April 11, 2026, the administration launched an accelerated 100-day campaign to achieve immediate, measurable impact. This "war on drugs" is overseen by the Lieutenant Governor and the Director General of Police (DGP), prioritising the intersection between drug trafficking and regional security.

Comprehensive Three-Pronged Strategy

The campaign utilises a comprehensive methodology to address both the symptoms and the sources of the crisis: Supply Control (Enforcement): Utilising the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) and local police to execute a zero-tolerance policy. Measures include property confiscation of peddlers, filing of FIRs, and high-tech surveillance. Demand Reduction (Awareness): Over 30,000 awareness programs have been conducted to date, targeting schools, colleges, and rural youth through counselling and the nashamuktjk.org digital portal. Rehabilitation (Health): Shifting the perspective of addiction from a criminal act to a health issue, the UT is expanding its de-addiction infrastructure to provide long-term recovery support.

Campaign Achievements and Measures

As of May 3, 2026, the 100-day campaign has led to numerous arrests and FIRs, with a zero-tolerance policy against drug traffickers. 157 CCTV cameras installed in Srinagar hotspots, and 73 vehicle licenses suspended in the anti-drug drive, the nashamuktjk.org portal was launched to support awareness and provide e-pledge options. Led by the Lt. Governor and supported by the DGP, prioritising the elimination of narco-terror links. (ANI)