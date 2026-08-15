Congress's Manoj Pande criticised PM Modi's Independence Day address for failing to present a '12-year report card' on issues like unemployment and inflation. He also condemned the use of force against youth protesters.

Pande Demands '12-Year Report Card'

Congress leader Manoj Pande on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to address pressing domestic issues during the 80th Independence Day address at the Red Fort.

Speaking to ANI, Pande underlined that the people of the country wanted to see the 12-year report card of the Prime Minister, detailing government actions on key sectors. "He shouldn't have spoken like that. Today, the people of the country wanted to hear a 12-year report card: what you did for farmers, what you did for our youth, and what you did to address rising unemployment. The people of the country wanted to hear when there would be a check on rising inflation. But today, you once again used the name of Naxalism to deceive the people," he said.

Condemns Use of Force on Youth

Further, Pande strongly condemned the use of force against the nation's youth. He alleged that last month, "lathis with nails" and pellet guns were deployed against young protesters. "Last month, the lathi with nails was used, and pellet guns were fired on the country's youth.AK-47s and pistols were fired, and even today, our children are struggling with life and death. Many children are suffering. What kind of talk is this? Go and ask them!" he said.

PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxals' Warning

The remarks follow PM Modi's call to identify and isolate "dimagi naxals" who threaten the country's progress.

On India's 80th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi warned that while armed Maoist violence is "breathing its last", an ideological Naxal mindset still exists in institutions. Speaking from the Red Fort on August 15, he said government action since 2014 has largely ended the jungle insurgency that claimed over 3,500 security personnel.

But he alleged people with a "Maoist mentality" earlier held positions in government committees and influenced policy. PM Modi urged people and authorities to "identify and isolate" these "dimagi Naxals" who, he said, seek to push youth toward anarchy. He linked the call to the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, saying the focus must be on keeping youth aligned with nation-building.

National Song Marks 150 Years

This year's celebrations carried special significance for the song as the country marked 150 years of the national song.

For the first time, the National Song was rendered as part of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. The Prime Minister said the occasion was historic and linked the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' with India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)