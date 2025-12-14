RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha criticised the Election Commission for alleged irregularities and failing to provide a level playing field, referencing the Bihar elections. Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers were detained during a 'Vote Chor' protest in Lucknow.

RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Sunday slammed the Election Commission over alleged irregularities, saying real issues like a level playing field are being dodged. Ahead of the Congress's mega rally against 'Vote Chori' at Ramlila Maidan, Jha said, "... We are dodging the real issues, the issue of a level playing field, in which the Election Commission has an active role... Financial transactions took place during the Bihar election show desperation to somehow steal the votes..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Youth Congress 'Vote Chor' Protest in Lucknow

Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue. The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action.

Large groups of Youth Congress members gathered near the party office before marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Raising slogans such as "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo," the protestors demanded accountability from the government and called for immediate action on the SIR concerns. They were taken to nearby police stations in buses arranged by the authorities. Police officials stated that the detentions were made to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of commuters. Youth Congress leaders condemned the police action and vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed. (ANI)