Congress MP Saptagiri Ulka alleged the SIR exercise is a plot to remove poor, Dalit, and backward voters from electoral rolls. The party is holding a 'Vote Chori' rally at Ramlila Maidan to protest the move, calling it a decisive political battle.

Congress Alleges 'Vote Theft' Through SIR Exercise

Congress MP Saptagiri Ulka on Sunday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is an attempt to remove the poor, backward, Dalit voters and traditional supporters of the party from the electoral rolls. Speaking to ANI ahead of the Congress party's rally against SIR at Ramlila Maidan, Ulka said, "SIR, our fight against vote theft continued from the House to the streets. Rahul Gandhi had also taken out a foot march on this issue in Bihar. We had forced the government to discuss it; this is a big issue... Our main problem is that through this SIR, an attempt is being made to remove the poor, backward, Dalit, and traditional voters of Congress and the INDIA alliance from the elections to gain an advantage; therefore, we are holding this rally against it."

Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. This rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

Leaders Urge Public to 'Save Democracy'

Ahead of the rally, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged citizens to participate in the protest, stressing the need to protect democracy and the Constitution. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared by the Indian National Congress, Shivakumar said, "We all invite you to Ramleela Maidan today. From Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi ji, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge ji, started a great movement to protect your vote. The right to vote is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of our country. Today, we are coming together to protect every citizen's right and to safeguard their vote. Join hands with Rahul ji. Let us come together. Let us stand united. We must save democracy and the Constitution."

Karnataka's Role Highlighted

Highlighting Karnataka's role in the campaign, Shivakumar noted that the state collected 1.43 crore signatures, the highest in the country, as part of the nationwide movement. "This great movement began in Karnataka, and today we have collected 1 crore 43 lakh signatures from Karnataka the highest in the country. The people of Karnataka have placed their confidence in us and given us a mandate to protect the people. Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod," he added.

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said the "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" rally represents the party's move towards a decisive political struggle. He emphasised that the programme aims to mobilise public support and directly present the Congress's concerns to citizens." The Congress party has taken a step towards a decisive battle, and a large number of people will attend this rally," Baghel said.

'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign History

The rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue. The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action.

The Ramlila Maidan rally is expected to see large public mobilisation, as the Congress continues its push against alleged electoral irregularities, reiterating its stand on protecting the democratic rights of voters. (ANI)