AAP questioned Congress's 'Vote Chori' rally, daring Rahul Gandhi to address alleged vote theft in Delhi elections. Saurabh Bharadwaj said Congress's silence on the Delhi issue proves their narrative is for their party, not the country.

Ahead of Congress's major rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today over alleged "Vote Chori," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioned the party's silence on alleged rigging in the Delhi Assembly elections, asking whether Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, would address the issue of vote theft in the national capital.

AAP Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Rally

Speaking to ANI, AAP Delhi unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The rally organised by Congress against SIR today at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. We wish them all the best if they want to carry out any public awareness work within the country. However, in the very same Delhi where Congress is holding such a large rally, exactly one year ago, when vote theft was happening, and our senior leaders were presenting evidence, the Congress party remained silent. Will Rahul Gandhi address the issue of vote theft in Delhi, or will he avoid it? If he avoids it, then their entire narrative is for their own party, not for the country."

Bharadwaj emphasised that Congress had not spoken out when AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, repeatedly presented evidence of irregularities during the Delhi Assembly elections. "We wish them all the best if they want to work towards public awareness and to strengthen democracy in the country. But in the very Delhi, when vote theft was happening and Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and all our leaders were repeatedly presenting evidence, that time Congress remained silent. Even today, a year later, Congress is silent on this," he added.

The AAP leader further questioned, "Today, when Rahul Gandhi will speak at Ramlila Maidan on the issue of vote theft, will he talk about how in this very Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal was defeated by wrongly deleting and adding votes?"

"If Rahul Gandhi speaks on this as well, only then it will be clear that the Congress party is leading the entire opposition and Rahul Gandhi is truly the Leader of the Opposition. But if he avoids speaking about the vote theft that happened in Delhi, then their entire narrative is for their own party, not for the country," Saurabh Bharadwaj added.

Congress Rally a 'Decisive Battle' Against BJP

Meanwhile, the Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. This rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

Allegations of Voter Deletion Through SIR

Further, Congress MP Saptagiri Ulka alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is an attempt to remove the poor, backward, Dalit voters and traditional supporters of the party from the electoral rolls.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the Congress party's rally against SIR at Ramlila Maidan, Ulka said, "SIR, our fight against vote theft continued from the House to the streets. Rahul Gandhi had also taken out a foot march on this issue in Bihar. We had forced the government to discuss it; this is a big issue. Our main problem is that through this SIR, an attempt is being made to remove the poor, backward, Dalit, and traditional voters of Congress and the INDIA alliance from the elections to gain an advantage; therefore, we are holding this rally against it."