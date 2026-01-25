PM Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, praised citizen efforts in reviving the polluted Tamsa River in Ayodhya and combating drought in Anantapur through a reservoir restoration project. He also highlighted a green initiative in West Bengal.

PM Hails Revival of Tamsa River

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, during the 130th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, highlighted the efforts of the people in reviving the Tamsa River (which crosses Ayodhya and merges with the Ganga), whose uninterrupted flow was disrupted due to pollution. During the 130th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi said, "The Tamsa River, which crosses Ayodhya and merges with the Ganga, was once the axis of life for the people of this region. However, due to pollution, its uninterrupted flow was disrupted. People here started a campaign to give it a new life, and through everyone's efforts, the river was revived."

Efforts to Combat Drought in Anantapur

PM Modi also mentioned Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, "grappling with the serious problem of drought" "Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh is a region that has been grappling with a severe drought. The soil here is red and sandy, which is why people face water shortages. Many areas here (Ananthapur) do not receive rain for long periods. To address this problem, locals resolved to clean the reservoirs. With the support of the administration, the 'Ananta Neeru Sanrakshanam Project' was launched. More than 10 reservoirs have been revived. Simultaneously, more than 7,000 trees have been planted."

Green Initiatives in West Bengal

PM Modi also highlighted the greenplant initiatives of a resident of West Bengal's Cooch Bihar "Benoy Das, a resident of Cooch Behar, West Bengal, has single-handedly worked to make his district green. Benoy Das ji has planted thousands of trees. He has often borne the entire cost of purchasing, planting, and caring for the saplings. Where necessary, he has collaborated with local people, students, and municipal bodies. Through his efforts, the greenery along the roadsides has further improved."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this year's first Mann Ki Baat address, touched upon a wide range of topics, including tomorrow's Republic Day celebrations, National Voters' Day, the cultural importance of bhajan and kirtan, and India's role in the AI Impact Summit. (ANI)