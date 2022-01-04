Mankind Pharma launches cheapest COVID antiviral pill Molnupiravir at Rs 35/capsule, set to hit market soon

Mankind Pharma chairman RC Juneja said the full treatment of Molulife (brand name) is expected to cost Rs 1,400 and the brand is set to hit the market this week.

Mankind Pharma’s Molnupiravir, the cheapest antiviral drug which recently got emergency use approval for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in India, was launched on Monday at Rs 1,399 for the full five-day course -- Rs 35 per capsule.

According to sources, over a dozen companies, including Hetero, Sun Pharma, Natco and Dr Reddy’s are in the process of rolling out the oral therapy developed by Merck and its partner, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, at prices ranging between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 for the complete treatment.

The recommended dose of Molnupiravir 800 mg is twice a day for five days. A patient needs to take 40 capsules containing 200 mg of medication. The drug is approved for limited use in an emergency situation for the treatment of adult patients with a high risk of Covid-19 progression.

Approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Molnupiravir, developed by MSD and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics will be used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

Post the USFDA nod, Drugs Controller General of India granted permission for restricted use of molnupiravir for treatment of adult patients with SpO2 93%, and who have high risk of progression of the disease.

A majority of the companies had entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licencing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and over 100 other low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Meanwhile, Cipla intends to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Cipmolnu. Cipmolnu 200mg capsules will be available in leading pharmacies and Covid treatment centres across the country in the near future. Dr Reddy’s said it would soon launch Molnupiravir 200mg capsules in the country under the brand name Molflu.