    Coronavirus: India sees massive spike with 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases; Omicron tally rises to 1,892

    First Published Jan 4, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
    The active caseload has now risen to 1,71,830 with a rise of 26,248 new cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 11,007 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the overall recovery number to 3,43,06,414, the Health Ministry stated.

    India reported a massive spike in daily cases with 37,379 fresh Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday. The cumulative Covid tally rose to 3,49,60,261 and the death toll climbed to 4,82,017.  

    Meanwhile, 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected across 23 states, Union Territories so far, out of which 766 have recovered or migrated, the Union Health Ministry informed. Maharashtra reported the highest number of infections of 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121).

    The active caseload has now risen to 1,71,830 with a rise of 26,248 new cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 11,007 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the overall recovery number to 3,43,06,414, the Health Ministry stated. The daily positivity rate now stands at 3.24 per cent, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent.

    So far, the cumulative doses administered in the country under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 146.70 crore. 
     

