Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor were left out of the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament, exposing inner party tensions. Tewari posted a cryptic message, while Tharoor cited differences with the party line.

Two senior Congress MPs, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor, have become the focus of political talk after they were left out of the party's speaker list during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament. This decision has sparked public speculation about internal problems within the Congress party.

Manish Tewari's X post triggers fresh political buzz

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, a former Union Minister, shared a post on X that raised eyebrows. He posted a news screenshot about him being benched and quoted a famous patriotic song:

"Hai preet jahaan ki reet sada… Bharat ka rehne waala hoon, Bharat ki baat sunata hoon. Jai Hind."

This message is being seen as a gentle but sharp remark towards his own party. It comes as the BJP takes a firm line in Parliament and questions Congress unity and leadership.

Shashi Tharoor chooses silence over party line

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor, the MP from Kerala and a well-known orator, was also not on the Congress list of speakers. When journalists asked him why, he simply said 'Maunvrat', meaning he had taken a vow of silence.

NDTV quoted sources saying that Congress had asked Shashi Tharoor to speak, but he refused. He told the leadership that he could not follow the strong anti-government tone the party wanted, because he had praised Operation Sindoor while representing India abroad.

Tharoor reportedly said, "My first loyalty is to the nation," and added that parties are only a means to make the country better.

Why were they excluded?

Both Tharoor and Tewari were part of Indian delegations sent to other countries to present India's stand against Pakistan-backed terrorism after Operation Sindoor. Other such leaders like Amar Singh were also not picked to speak in Parliament.

Sources say the Congress leadership felt that these MPs may not attack the government sharply enough, since they had represented India's official position abroad. In fact, Manish Tewari wrote an email requesting to speak, but the party leadership turned him down.

BJP reacts to Congress infighting

The BJP has used this moment to corner the Congress. Senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda took a jibe, saying, "My friend Shashi Tharoor, a good speaker, is not allowed to speak by his party."

This fits into the larger narrative pushed by the BJP that the Congress is divided and confused about its own stand on national security.

Congress's plan and leadership stand

Congress has fielded other speakers for the Operation Sindoor debate. Reports say Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, may address Parliament soon.

But the choice to bench experienced voices like Tharoor and Tewari, especially when they were involved in foreign outreach, has led to criticism that the party is more focused on political messaging than real debate.

