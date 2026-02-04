Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the India-US trade deal. He cited a US President's claim that India agreed to stop buying Russian oil and make huge trade concessions to the US.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking a detailed discussion on the India-US trade deal, citing concerns over its economic, energy and foreign policy implications and calling it a matter of grave public importance. The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Adjournment Motion

In his notice, Tewari said the House should discuss the reported statement by the US President claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil and to substantially increase oil imports from the United States and Venezuela. The notice further included the demand for discussion on the reduction of Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, and committing to procure over USD 500 billion in American goods.

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up an urgent matter of grave public importance, namely the reported statement issued by the President of the United States claiming that the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India has agreed to (i) stop purchasing Russian oil, (ii) substantially increase of oil imports from the United States and Venezuela, (iii) reduce Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, and (iv) commit to procurement of over 500 billion dollars of American goods," he wrote.

Concerns Over Energy Security and Domestic Industry

In the notice, he stated that Russian crude has helped moderate fuel inflation in India, and any abrupt shift could burden citizens and industry. Additionally, large trade concessions may affect domestic manufacturing, farmers, and MSMEs

"If such commitments have indeed been made, they will have serious implications for India's energy security, price stability, and independent foreign policy. Russian crude has helped moderate fuel inflation, and any abrupt shift could burden citizens and industry. Large trade concessions may also affect domestic manufacturing, farmers, and MSMEs," the notice reads.

Call for Transparency

Urging transparency, the Congress MP called on the government to make an immediate statement in Parliament and allow a full discussion on the issue. He said the nation should not be confronted with decisions taken "without transparency" in sensitive areas such as trade, energy policy, and foreign relations.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)