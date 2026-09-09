Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Delhi after a dispute over noise. A candlelight vigil was held in Imphal, and Delhi Police have arrested seven people and a juvenile in connection with the case.

Hundreds of people gathered at Kangla Western Gate on Tuesday for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to 54-year-old Manipur-origin musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi. The brutal assault and murder of the Manipuri musician in South Delhi's Ashram area has sent shockwaves through the national capital, igniting fierce political outcry, civil society protests, and urgent demands for systemic security for citizens from the Northeast.

The Fatal Assault

The tragedy unfolded around 11:30 PM on September 6, 2026, when Vikram Singh went downstairs from his residence to object to loud noise and nuisance caused by delivery boys and local dhaba staff. According to his wife, Joshna Chongtham, a simple request to lower the volume escalated into fatal violence. Singh was chased back up to his doorstep and brutally beaten with fists and heavy blows by a mob of eight men before they fled when family members opened the door.

Suffering from severe breathlessness and a rapid drop in blood pressure, Singh was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital emergency room, where he succumbed to his injuries at 6:00 AM on Monday, September 7.

'Hope justice will be done'

"I have lost my husband, and my son lost his father. My husband was a peace-loving musician who lived a peaceful life... We hope such an incident never happens to another family, and we hope justice will be done," said Joshna Chongtham, wife of Chongtham Vikram Singh. She also expressed appreciation to the community and civil society members who have stood by the family in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"We are thankful to everyone for the outpouring of love and support following this incident. We hope such an incident never happens to another family, and we hope justice will be done," she said.

Arrests Made, Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, seven people and a juvenile have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. The Delhi Police arrested the seven individuals after the incident.

C Vikram Singh, a well-known musician and music teacher from Manipur, was allegedly assaulted by a group of eight people outside his residence in southeast Delhi's Kilokari after he objected to noise and commotion near his home. The case has triggered concerns among members of the Northeast community and prompted political reactions over the safety of people from the region living in Delhi.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the circumstances and motive behind the assault. (ANI)