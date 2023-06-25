Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur Violence: Women-led mob of 1500 disrupts Army operation, gets 12 KYKL militants released (WATCH)

    Manipur Violence: Security forces were compelled to release 12 militants belonging to the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in Manipur due to the intervention of a mob of approximately 1,500 people, predominantly led by women. The mob encircled the security forces and disrupted the planned combing operation.

    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Manipur Violence: At least 12 Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) militants, who were apprehended by security forces, had to be released after around 1,500 women surrounded the target area and prevented Security Forces from going ahead with the operation.

    In a statement, the Indian Army's Spear Corps said that an operation had been launched in Itham village, six kilometres east of Andro, in Imphal East based on specific intelligence on Sunday morning. 

    A cordon and search operation was carried out to prevent inconvenience to local residents. During the operation,12 KYKL cadres, including self-styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam (Mastermind of 6 DOGRA ambush cases of 2015), were apprehended. The forces also recovered arms and ammunition and war-like stores.

    Following this, a mob of 1200- 1500 led by women and the local leader immediately surrounded the target area and blocked security forces from going ahead with the operation. Despite repeated appeals to the aggressive mob, they did not let the security forces carry on with the operation as per law. 

    The Army statement said, 'Keeping in view the sensitivity of the use of kinetic force against a large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action, considered decision was taken to hand over all 12 cadres to a local leader. Own columns lifted the cordon and left the area with weapons and War Like Stores recovered from insurgents.' 

    'The mature decision on the part of the Operational Commander shows the humane face of the Indian Army to avoid any collateral damage during the ongoing unrest in Manipur,' the Army said, appealing to the people of Manipur to assist the security forces in maintaining law and order to bring peace and stability

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
