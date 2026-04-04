Chennai's Vishvanath Suresh is India's new boxing star, becoming the national champion in the 50kg flyweight class. After a stellar youth career, he defeated the world champion at the Asian Boxing Championships, cementing his elite status.

Vishvanath Suresh (Men's 50 kg - Flyweight) has rapidly established himself as one of India's most exciting boxing prospects, seamlessly transitioning from a dominant youth career to the elite senior level. Hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, his rise marks a significant moment for boxing talent emerging from the region.

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Crowned India's No. 1

Heading into 2026, Vishvanath stands as the reigning national champion, having clinched gold at the Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2026. In a commanding final, he outclassed Rishi Singh with a unanimous 5-0 decision, firmly securing his position as India's No. 1 in the 50 kg division, according to a press release from Asian Boxing.

A Foundation Built on Youth Dominance

His rise has been underpinned by an exceptional youth career. Vishvanath first gained international prominence with a gold medal at the IBA Youth Men's World Boxing Championships 2022, followed by another gold at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships 2022, asserting his dominance at both global and continental levels.

Seamless Senior Transition

As he moved up the ranks, Vishvanath continued to impress against stronger and more experienced opposition. He secured a bronze medal at the Asian U-22 Boxing Championships 2024, before adding another gold to his resume at the BFI Federation Cup 2025 in Chennai.

Technical Prowess in the Ring

Technically sharp and tactically astute, Vishwanath is known for his speed, agility, and ring intelligence. His ability to control distance, combined with quick, precise combinations, makes him a formidable presence in the fast-paced flyweight category.

Major Upset at Asian Championships

Following his national triumph, he earned selection for the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, where he is a key figure in India's campaign. Notably, at the ongoing championships in Ulaanbaatar, he registered a major upset on April 4, defeating reigning world champion and World No. 1 Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan to advance to the semifinals.

Training at the Army Sports Institute and supported by the Boxing Federation of India and Inspire SSCB, Vishwanath continues to evolve into a serious international medal contender. From a decorated youth champion to India's top-ranked flyweight, Vishvanath Suresh's trajectory reflects consistency, rapid progression, and the promise of sustained success on the world stage. (ANI)