A candlelight vigil was held in Lamka, Manipur, for deceased BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who succumbed to injuries from a mob attack during 2023 ethnic violence. Zomi organisations reiterated their demand for justice and a government probe.

A candlelight vigil was held in Lamka in Manipur over the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte on the eve of a 13-hour shutdown called by Zomi frontal organisations at the Churachandpur Medical College campus, with participants reiterating their demand for justice. The BJP MLA from Thanlon passed away on February 20, 2026, after succumbing to his injuries sustained in a brutal mob assault during the ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023.

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Zomi Committee Demands Justice, Probe

Speaking with ANI on Tuesday, Muanlian, a member of the Zomi Coordination Committee, said that the vigil was organised to express "collective anguish and grief" over Valte's demise and reiterated their call for a probe and justice from the BJP-led central and state governments. He affirmed that the protests shall continue until the demands are met. "We are organising this candlelight vigil today to mark two months of his untimely death and to express our collective anguish and grief over the fact that the central government and the state government have not acted upon our demand for justice regarding his death and the causes behind his death. We will also carry forward these protests in any means possible...," he stated.

He further alleged that Valte was subjected to a "premeditated assault" during the ethnic violence, and urged authorities to complete pending developmental initiatives initiated by the late MLA for his constituency. "Our demand is basically to finish what our MLA has been taking up during his lifetime. His life was cut short through a premeditated assault by the radical militants on the 3rd of May, where they tortured him and his driver. Unfortunately, his driver died... All those projects, schemes, and developmental activities which he has promised to his people, to his constituency, have remained unfinished. We are here to appeal to the government, state and central, to start a proper investigation, preferably NIA," he said.

Recounting the Brutal May 2023 Assault

On May 4, 2023, amid escalating mob violence in Imphal, residents from across the state reportedly took refuge at Valte's residence seeking safety. Concerned about the ongoing clashes and in the hope of seeking relief for the people of his constituency, Valte went to the then Chief Minister's house and met him. On the way back, the mob surrounded his car and pulled him out. He was tortured and electrocuted, while his driver was brutally beaten. The driver later succumbed to his injuries.

Valte was brought to Delhi and remained on a ventilator for several weeks, and stayed in the national capital until he was fully fit and returned to Manipur shortly after. However, the BJP MLA was airlifted to Delhi on February 9 in an air ambulance for a medical check-up following injuries sustained in the attack. After fighting for his life for around 11 days, Valte succumbed to his injuries on February 20. (ANI)