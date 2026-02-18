A self-styled PLA Lieutenant was arrested by security forces in Manipur's Imphal East district. Separately, personnel recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including guns, grenades, and a detonator, from Imphal West district.

PLA 'Lieutenant' Arrested in Imphal East

Security forces have arrested a self-styled Lieutenant of the People's Liberation Army of Manipur in Imphal East district. The individual has been identified as Ningthoujam Ibungocha, also known as 38-year-old Sathouba Meitei, a resident of Nongdam Makha Leikai, Pukhri Achouba Mapal in Imphal East. He was apprehended from Yaingangpokpi Bazar under Yaingangpokpi Police Station on Tuesday. A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from his possession.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"On 17.02.2026, security forces arrested an extortionist, a s/s Lieutenant of PLA, one Ningthoujam Ibungocha @ Sathouba Meitei (38) of Nongdam Makha Leikai, Pukhri Achouba Mapal, Imphal East district from Yaingangpokpi Bazar under Yaingangpokpi-PS, Imphal East district. From his possession, a mobile phone along with SIM Card was seized," the 'X' post from Manipur police said.

Arms and Ammunition Seized in Imphal West

In a separate operation on February 17, security personnel recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from an area along Ngairangbam Tanoukhul Road towards Longa Koireng under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district. The seized items included one double-barrel gun, a country-made pistol with a magazine, 181 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, three magazines, two No. 36 hand grenades, one detonator, and a Baofeng wireless handset with a charger.

"On 17.02.2026, security forces recovered from an area along Ngairangbam Tanoukhul Road towards Longa Koireng under Patsoi-PS, Imphal West district, the following: i.01 (one) double barrel gun, ii.01 (one) country made pistol along with a magazine, iii.181 (one hundred eighty one) ammunition rounds of different calibers, iv.03 (three) magazines, v.02 (two) No.36 hand-grenade, vi.01 (one) detonator, vii.01 (one) Baofeng wireless handset along with charger," the 'X' post said. (ANI)