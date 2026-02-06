A protest in Manipur's Churachandpur against new Deputy CMs turned violent as a mob clashed with security forces. Protesters engaged in stone-pelting and burning tyres, leading to security forces firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

A protest against the swearing in of new Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur between Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho turned violent on Thursday as security forces clashed with the mob in Churachandpur district. The unrest reportedly began on Thursday at around 6 pm in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks. However, when the security forces were reluctant to comply, confrontations escalated side by side with stone pelting, while others burnt tyres in the middle of the road.

Anger Over MLA Appointments

The youngsters' anger and resentment overflowed as they were taken to believe that three Kuki Zomi MLAs are joining the Manipur Government with Nemcha having been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and another two, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur, due to be sworn in. According to sources, the Kuki Zomi people have suffered tremendously with hundreds of people butchered in broad daylight at Imphal and their properties worth millions reduced to cinders besides their churches having been torched.

Security Forces Intervene

Assam Rifles officials, including the Commander of the 27 Sectors, were deployed to calm the situation, but initial attempts yielded little success.

Eventually, security forces temporarily retreated but maintained positions, while the protesters pressed forward. Tear gas shells were then fired to disperse the crowd, and clashes continued as of the latest reports.

Now the security forces are still chasing. More details are awaited. (ANI)