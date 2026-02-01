Manipur's law-and-order situation is normal, police said. Security forces arrested an active PREPAK cadre, a KRA Sergeant Major with a pistol, and another individual with 8.3 kg of WY tablets in extensive search operations across the state.

The overall law-and-order situation in Manipur remained normal over the past 24 hours, police said on Saturday, adding that security forces continued extensive search operations and area domination across fringe and vulnerable locations in the state. According to a press note from the Manipur Police, intelligence-led combing and cordon-and-search operations are being conducted to crack down on extortion and other criminal activities.

Crackdown on Criminal Activities: Arrests and Seizures

During these operations, security forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK, identified as Roshan Singh (25), from Langthabal Ningombam under Imphal West district on January 30. Singh is a resident of Irengbam Makha Leikai.

In a separate operation on January 29, Manipur Police arrested a serving Sergeant Major of the Kangleipak Republican Army (KRA), identified as Langinlal Chongloi alias Robin (36), from near the Saikul-KMC bridge under Kangpokpi police station. A 9mm pistol, along with a magazine and three live rounds, were seized from his possession.

Security forces also arrested Houlim Tongkhokai Mate (33) from Tengnoupal district on January 30. During the operation, approximately 8.3 kg of WY tablets were recovered from him. Police further seized a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R vehicle bearing West Bengal registration number WB 06 J3605, along with a mobile phone, Aadhaar card and voter ID card.

Security Measures and Highway Movement

The police said that a total of 114 nakas and checkpoints were set up across various districts in both the hill and valley areas of the state, though no detentions were made. Movement of essential goods along National Highway-37 was also ensured, with 210 vehicles escorted under strict security arrangements to guarantee safe passage in sensitive stretches.

Public Advisory Issued by Police

Meanwhile, the police have appealed to the public not to believe rumours or fall prey to false videos circulating on social media. Citizens have been advised to verify the authenticity of any such content through the Central Control Room. Authorities warned that those involved in creating or circulating fake posts would face legal action.

The public has also been urged to voluntarily return looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces without delay. (ANI)