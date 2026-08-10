Ahead of Independence Day, the Manipur Police and Youth Affairs Dept organised a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally. Flagged off in Imphal by state dignitaries, the rally aims to promote patriotism and national unity across several districts.

The Manipur Police Department, in collaboration with the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, organised a vibrant 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally ahead of Independence Day on Monday. State dignitaries, senior police officials and riders joined the campaign to spread the message of patriotism and national unity.

The rally was flagged off from Hapta Kangjeibung in Palace Compound, Imphal East district, in the presence of Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh, Home Minister K. Govinda Singh and Arts and Culture Minister Kh. Loken Singh, along with senior officials. The initiative forms part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes and participate in activities celebrating India's Independence Day.

Rally Route and Significance

The participating riders will cover a distance of more than 81 kilometres, travelling from Imphal towards the Leikun 8th Battalion Manipur Rifles complex in Chandel district. The route will take the riders through several historically and culturally significant locations in Manipur.

The rally will travel along National Highway 102, passing through Pallel in Kakching district and the Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Thoubal district, before taking the diversion from Pallel towards Leikun. The inclusion of the Khongjom War Memorial Complex gives the rally added significance, as Khongjom is associated with the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891 and remains an important symbol of the state's history and the sacrifices made by Manipuri soldiers.

Promoting National Pride

The bike rally is aimed at creating greater public participation in the Independence Day celebrations while carrying the national flag through different parts of the state. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, has continued to encourage citizens to display the Tricolour and participate in activities centred on national pride and the spirit of independence.

Ahead of the 80th Independence Day, several states and government departments have been organising flag marches, cultural programmes, rallies and other public events to mark the occasion.

The rally will conclude at the 8th Battalion Manipur Rifles complex at Leikun in Chandel district, after covering the designated route of more than 81 kilometres. The event underlines the message of unity and patriotism associated with the Independence Day celebrations, with the Tricolour being carried across several districts of Manipur as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.