MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra accused the state and central governments of failing to uphold constitutional values and restore peace in Manipur, highlighting a total breakdown of governance and the plight of thousands of IDPs since May 3.

MPCC Slams Governments Over Manipur Crisis

At the Samvidhan Bachao Diwas observance held at Congress Bhawan, Imphal, MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra accused both the state and central governments of failing to uphold constitutional values and restore peace in Manipur.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Breakdown of Governance'

Addressing the programme organised by the MPCC Legal Department, Meghachandra said, "Saving the Constitution is saving democracy." He alleged that Manipur has been facing a complete breakdown of governance since the violence that erupted on 3 May 2023, with thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) still living in relief camps. He said the state government's three-phase resettlement plan has collapsed, leaving IDPs frustrated and prompting protests, including the call to boycott the Sangai Festival. Civil society groups have also extended support to the agitating IDPs, he added.

Institutional Failures and Public Hardship

Meghachandra charged that government institutions and departments have "totally failed," with no development despite the Centre's funds and schemes. He said people continue to suffer due to restricted movement, insecurity, and financial hardship, reflecting a serious violation of constitutional rights.

"The state government has no initiative for peace, and the Centre is equally indifferent. Their failure to ensure the safe return of displaced people is the root of the ongoing crisis," he said, adding that public dissatisfaction is growing across Manipur.

Remembering the Constitution's Adoption

The Constitution of India, adopted on November 26, 1949, was drafted by the Constituent Assembly, which was presided over by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who later became the first President of India. The Constituent Assembly was established under the Cabinet Mission Plan and initially comprised 389 members. After the Partition of India, its membership was reduced to 299. (ANI)