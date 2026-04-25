Thousands led by COCOMI held a massive rally in Imphal, submitting a 7-point memorandum to the Manipur government demanding answers on the SoO abrogation, narco-terrorism, recent killings, and rehabilitation of displaced people.

A large number of people under the aegis of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) held a massive rally on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to the Manipur government, raising seven key questions over the ongoing situation in the state. Protesters demanded a formal response from the government on issues including rehabilitation.

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COCOMI's 7-Point Demands

Nahakpam Shanta, Assistant Convenor and Spokesperson, COCOMI, said, "One of the aspects we want is the abrogation of Suspension of Operations (SoO); we want an answer to the narco-terrorism in Manipur and the various people killed after the May 2023 incident."

Shanta also demanded action over the Tronglaobi incident. "Recently, another killing happened after the new government came to power, in Tronglaobi, where two minors were killed. Then there was a CRPF firing in which another three were killed...COCOMI seeks answers on that."

"COCOMI is supposed to submit a memorandum, which is the last of it. We will not be submitting a memorandum anymore after this. We expect the Manipur government to give a befitting reply on the 7-point," he added. He also claimed that the previous government had assured that all 60,000 displaced persons would be returned to their homes by March 31, 2026, but said the commitment has not been fulfilled. We will be compelled to further democratic agitations, Shanta warned, if "government fails to come up with an answer in the next few days."

Protesters Voice Fear and Frustration

An elderly woman participating in the protest said the people were demonstrating out of fear and concern over the continued violence and instability in the state. "We have gathered here because our culture, our heritage, and our people are being attacked. COCOMI and all of us together have come out to protest. Every day, people are being killed; we are constantly in fear. We are demanding peace and a solution to this ongoing crisis. Everyone knows what is happening in Manipur. Innocent people are being targeted. Both the Manipur government and the Indian government have no answers for us," she said.

The protesters reiterated their demand for immediate intervention and accountability from the authorities, warning of further democratic protests if their concerns remain unaddressed.

Tronglaobi Attack Condemned

On April 7, suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at a residence around 1:00 AM in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area of Moirang, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was also left injured in the attack.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh condemned the incident and described it as an "assault on humanity" and assured strict action against those responsible. He also visited the injured mother at the hospital and directed officials to provide the highest level of medical care. (ANI)