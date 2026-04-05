Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh undertook his first visit to Jiribam via NH-37 since the May 2023 ethnic violence. Accompanied by MLAs, his trip includes project inaugurations, hospital inspections, and meetings with displaced persons.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday travelled via National Highway-37 to reach Jiribam district, in a first since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, marking a significant political and administrative outreach to the region.

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Khemchand Singh arrived in Jiribam at around 1:30 pm, accompanied by state BJP president A Sharda Devi and eight MLAs as part of a three-day visit to the district, located about 217 km from the state capital. The route via NH-37 passes through several Kuki-inhabited areas.

Key Engagements During Jiribam Visit

Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister was warmly received by the Jiribam District Administration and Jiribam Police. On April 5, the Chief Minister will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Inter-State Truck Terminal and other projects in Chandrapur.

Hospital Inspection and Assurances

During the visit, he inspected a 50-bedded hospital at Ningsingkhul in Jiribam. He interacted with hospital officials and local residents, visited various wards, and reviewed the shortcomings of the healthcare facility. Addressing officials and the public, the Chief Minister assured that the state government would introduce policies to strengthen the hospital's infrastructure and address its needs.

Several MLAs, including Tongbram Robindro, K. Robindro, Sapam Ranjan, H. Dingo, L. Rameshwar, S. Kunjakeshwor (Keba), S. Premchandra, Ashab Uddin, and Noorul Hassan, are part of the visiting delegation. The Commissioner (Home) and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) are also accompanying the team.

Interaction with IDPs and Local Leaders

The visit will also include interactions with internally displaced persons (IDPs) and meetings with local leaders to assess the ground situation.

Context: Previous Security Challenges

Notably, in June 2024, former Chief Minister of Manipur Nongthombam Biren Singh had planned a similar visit to Jiribam via NH-37. However, suspected militants ambushed his advance security convoy near Kotlen in Kangpokpi district, injuring security personnel and forcing the cancellation of the trip. (ANI)