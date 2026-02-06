Manipur Minister Govindas Konthoujam says the law and order situation in Churachandpur is under control despite persistent disturbances. This follows a nine-hour clash between security forces and a mob protesting new Deputy CMs.

Situation 'Under Control' Despite Disturbances: Minister

Manipur Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Friday addressed the ongoing situation in Churachandpur, stating that while some disturbances persist, overall law and order in the region remains under control. "As of now, you can't say that the situation is normal, as there are some disturbances. The situation is under control," Konthoujam told ANI.

The Minister further noted that those expressing discontent are largely peace-loving, and that authorities expect the situation to gradually stabilise. "They are not happy, so they are expressing their discontent. Nothing will happen. No violence took place yesterday. Security arrangement is there. We can't take immediate action. Some of them are very peace-loving people. Gradually the things will improve," the Minister added.

Clashes Erupt Over New Deputy CMs

The remarks come after clashes between security forces and a mob in the Tuibong area of Churachandpur continued for nearly nine hours, from around 6 pm on Thursday to approximately 3 am on Friday, prompting authorities to impose a total shutdown in the affected localities.

A protest against the swearing-in of Manipur's new Deputy Chief Ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, turned violent on Thursday as security forces clashed with a mob in Churachandpur district.

Details of the Nine-Hour Clash

The unrest reportedly began in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks.

The clash erupted near the Tuibong Forest Gate area, where a mob allegedly began pelting stones at security personnel deployed in the region.

The intensity of the stone-pelting forced security forces to initially retreat from their positions.

Later, security forces regrouped and began using teargas shells in an attempt to disperse the mob. While the shelling temporarily scattered the protesters, they later regrouped and launched repeated attacks on the forces, escalating the confrontation.

Throughout the night, teargas shelling continued intermittently as the mob regrouped several times after dispersal.

At around 11:00 pm, security personnel resorted to a lathi charge to push back the mob. However, the situation remained volatile as the mob once again regrouped and resumed attacks on the forces.