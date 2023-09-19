Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur bandh: Local groups rally against youth arrests, disrupt key roads

    On Saturday, the Manipur police took custody of these individuals citing their possession of sophisticated weapons and camouflage clothing. They were subsequently presented before a judicial magistrate and remanded to police custody.

    Manipur bandh: Local groups rally against youth arrests, disrupt key roads AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    A 48-hour state-wide bandh has been initiated in Manipur in a bid to secure the release of five youths who were detained by the state police for carrying weapons and donning camouflage attire.

    This bandh has been announced by at least five local clubs and Meira Paibi units, who have blocked important roadways in various regions, including Khurai and Kongba in Imphal East district, Kakwa in Imphal West district, Nambol in Bishnupur district, and sections of Thoubal district. Their primary demand is the unconditional release of the detained youths.

    'Feeling elated, this Parliament scrapped Article 370': PM Modi's final address in old Parliament | WATCH

    On Saturday, the Manipur police took custody of these individuals citing their possession of sophisticated weapons and camouflage clothing. They were subsequently presented before a judicial magistrate and remanded to police custody.

    Yumnam Hitler, the president of the All Langthabal Kendra United Clubs Coordinating Committee, stated, "The five arrested youths are civilians and village volunteers who have been guarding their respective villages from attacks by Kuki Zo militants as security forces have failed to do their job properly. We want them to be released unconditionally." He further warned of intensified agitation if the government did not meet their demands.

    This unrest unfolds as Manipur seeks to move forward towards peace following months of violence and communal clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities that erupted in early May.

     

    Lok Sabha Secretariat designates new sansad as 'Parliament House of India'

    Additionally, the Manipur government has established a One Man Inquiry Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction and death of Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom, an Indian Army soldier whose lifeless body was found in Khuningthek village in Imphal East district. The inquiry will be led by IPS Themthing Ngashangva, and the final report is expected to be submitted within a month.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Two missing people from Kozhikode found dead in two different locations rkn

    Kerala: Two missing people from Kozhikode found dead in two different locations

    ISRO Aditya-L1 mission performs TL1I manoeuvre, on track to reach Sun-Earth L1 point

    ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission performs TL1I manoeuvre, on track to reach Sun-Earth L1 point

    Thiruvonam bumper 2023 draw on September 20; Lottery result timing, prize breakup and more anr

    Onam Bumper 2023 draw on September 20; Lottery result timing, prize breakup and more

    PM Modi addresses MPs assembled in Central Hall of old Parliament building; check details AJR

    'Feeling elated, this Parliament scrapped Article 370': PM Modi's final address in old Parliament | WATCH

    Lok Sabha Secretariat designates new sansad as 'Parliament House of India' AJR

    Lok Sabha Secretariat designates new sansad as 'Parliament House of India'

    Recent Stories

    Football Manchester City defend Champions League Title in the last-ever group stage under current format osf

    Manchester City defend Champions League title in the last-ever group stage under current format

    Kanchipuram sarees Vs Banarasi Saree: 7 major differences RBA

    Kanchipuram sarees Vs Banarasi Saree: 7 major differences

    Vijay Antony's daughter committed suicide: Jayaram Ravi, Sarathkumar offers condolences ATG

    Vijay Antony's daughter committed suicide: Jayaram Ravi, Sarathkumar offers condolences

    Kerala: Two missing people from Kozhikode found dead in two different locations rkn

    Kerala: Two missing people from Kozhikode found dead in two different locations

    Football Asian Games 2023: India vs China; when and where to catch the live action osf

    Asian Games 2023: India vs China; when and where to catch the live action

    Recent Videos

    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon