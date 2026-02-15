Assam Rifles seized smuggled cigarettes valued at ₹2.9 crore in Noney, Manipur, and apprehended two people. In a separate operation in Khonsa, a self-styled NSCN-K Lieutenant surrendered with a pistol and ammunition.

Assam Rifles Seizes Smuggled Cigarettes Worth ₹2.9 Crore

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the smuggling of cigarettes, Assam Rifles on Sunday established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) on State Highway-06, Noney, Manipur. During the operation, a vehicle moving from Churachandpur towards Kangpokpi was intercepted and subjected to a detailed check, according to the Headquarters Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East). Upon thorough search of the vehicle, 23 cartons of Gudan Garam and 65 cartons of Mond Variance cigarettes were recovered. The seized consignment, valued at ₹2.9 crore, along with the vehicle, has been handed over for further legal proceedings. Two individuals were also apprehended in connection with the seizure.

NSCN-K Lieutenant Surrenders in Khonsa

On Tuesday, acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a hardcore ANE in the Moktowa area, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles launched a focused operation. Through sustained persuasion and coordinated efforts, security forces successfully motivated the individual to abandon violence and reintegrate into the mainstream, officials said. The ANE surrendered at the Battalion Headquarters in Khonsa. The surrendered individual has been identified as Wangkhu Lowang, a self-styled Lieutenant of NSCN-K (Khango Konyak), aged 32 years, a resident of Village Moktowa, Dadam, District Tirap. During the surrender, Lowang deposited one 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine, along with six live rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition. The successful surrender underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-based operations and the humane, persuasive approach adopted by the security forces. Assam Rifles, in coordination with other security agencies, remains committed to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region and continues to encourage misguided youth to return to the mainstream.

Joint Security Operations Continue

Meanwhile, from February 1 to 7, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in close coordination with the Manipur Police, conducted a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations across Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, and Pherzawl Districts. (ANI)