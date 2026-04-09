AMUCO and other groups held a protest rally in Imphal for victims of the Tronglaobi bomb attack that killed two children. The rally was stopped by security forces, but a delegation met the CM. The case has been handed over to the NIA.

Protest Rally for Bomb Attack Victims

The All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO), along with several civil society groups, on Thursday staged a protest rally in Imphal, demanding justice for victims of the Tronglaobi bomb attack that killed two children and injured their mother.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As the rally progressed and reached Keishamthong Hodam Leirak, heavy deployment of central and state security forces halted the demonstrators. Authorities, however, permitted a small delegation to proceed and meet Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to submit a memorandum outlining their demands.

Details of the Bomb Attack

The protests were triggered by the April 7 incident in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, Moirang, where suspected militants hurled a bomb at a residence around 1 AM. The attack killed two siblings, a five-year-old boy and his five-month-old sister, while their mother sustained injuries.

Chief Minister Condemns 'Assault on Humanity'

Earlier on April 7, the Chief Minister condemned the incident and described it as an "assault on humanity" and assured strict action against those responsible. He also visited the injured mother at the hospital and directed officials to provide the highest level of medical care.

"This barbaric act is an assault on humanity and a deliberate attempt to disrupt Manipur's hard-earned peace. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Let this be clear, those responsible will be identified and dealt with strictly as per law. Such acts of terror will not be tolerated," he wrote in a post on X.

Investigation and Security Measures

In response to the incident and rising tensions, the state government has handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency for further investigation.

Security forces have launched extensive combing operations, deploying personnel from Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, along with aerial surveillance.

The incident has sparked widespread anger, with protesters blocking key roads, including the Imphal-Tidim route, and setting vehicles ablaze in some areas.

Authorities have imposed a temporary internet suspension in five districts, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, to curb misinformation and maintain law and order. (ANI)