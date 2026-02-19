Security forces in Manipur recovered a huge cache of arms including an AK-47, grenades, and IEDs. Three militant cadres were arrested in separate operations, while a jail warder was held for providing mobile phones to inmates in Sajiwa jail.

Security forces in Manipur recovered an AK-47 rifle, multiple grenades, IEDs and other arms during coordinated search operations across several districts, even as the overall law-and-order situation remained normal on Tuesday, the Manipur Police said.

Major Arms Recoveries

In a press note issued from Imphal on February 18, police said security forces continued search and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas, leading to significant recoveries of arms and ammunition. In Imphal West district, forces recovered three hand grenades, one high explosive bomb, 15 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, four 5.56 mm empty cases, one tube launcher and two unidentified explosives marked "green 90 AKFG" from Hiyangthang Tarahei Awang Leikai foothill under Wangoi Police Station.

In a separate operation at Loitang Leikinthabi hill range under Sekmai Police Station, security personnel recovered one AK-47 Ghatak rifle with magazine, two .303 rifles, one double-barrel rifle, one single-barrel rifle, three No. 36 HE grenades and five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Another operation in the Yangoubung area near BP-72 under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district led to the recovery of two pistols with magazines and two Chinese hand grenades, which were destroyed on the spot.

Militant Cadres Arrested

As part of intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations targeting extortion and criminal activities, security forces arrested three active cadres of proscribed outfits.

KCP (PWG) Cadre Apprehended

An alleged extortionist and active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Huiningsumbam Suresh Meitei alias Kalambus alias Lion (34), was arrested from his residence in Singjamei under the Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West. A two-wheeler and a mobile phone were seized from him.

UNLF (Koireng) Cadre Arrested

Another active cadre of UNLF (Koireng), Haobam Bijoy alias Nanao alias Joy (37), was arrested from Lamlongei Maning Leikai under Lamshang Police Station in Imphal West. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized.

RPF/PLA Cadre Nabbed

Security forces also apprehended an active cadre of RPF/PLA, Laishram Basanta Singh alias Ratan alias Ithoi (53), from Khangabok area under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal district. Police said he was involved in recruitment for the outfit and monitoring the movement of security forces, sharing information with handlers.

Jail Warder Arrested for Aiding Inmates

In a separate development, Manipur Police arrested Sahid Shah (35), a warder at Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, for allegedly facilitating the unauthorised use of mobile phones by inmates, including those lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Multiple mobile phones and SIM cards were seized.

Preliminary investigation has established financial transactions from within the jail premises through the UPI account of the accused. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of involvement and identify other persons linked to the FIR registered at Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district.

Crackdown on Illegal Plantations and Logging

Security forces, along with the Forest Department, destroyed 20 acres of poppy plantations at Happi Mollen and Chaljang hill range under Sangaikot Police Station in Churachandpur district. A hut and materials found at the plantation site were also destroyed.

On February 17, security personnel handed over a truck along with 120 beams of timber to the Forest Range Officer in Jiribam district. The driver and owner, both residents of Rajasthan, were detained for allegedly transporting timber illegally.

Enhanced Security Measures and Public Advisory

Police said 103 nakas and checkpoints were set up across hill and valley districts, though no detentions were made. Movement of 203 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was ensured under strict security arrangements, with convoys provided in sensitive stretches.

Authorities appealed to the public not to believe rumours or circulate unverified videos and audio clips. Citizens were advised to verify information through the Central Control Room and warned that spreading fake posts on social media would attract legal action.

Police also urged people to return looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the nearest security forces immediately. (ANI)