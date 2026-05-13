Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited those injured in a deadly ambush on TBA Church leaders. The attack in Kangpokpi district left three dead and four injured. The KSO has since called for an indefinite shutdown in Churachandpur district.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday visited Shija Hospitals & Research Institute to inspect the condition of those injured in a deadly ambush on Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) Church leaders. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and Manipur Minister Govindas Konthoujam.

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Details of the Attack

The incident, which occurred earlier this morning, left three people dead and four others seriously injured. In response to the killings, the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Churachandpur District, had called for an emergency indefinite shutdown in the district. According to reports, unidentified miscreants ambushed a convoy of TBA Church leaders around 10:00 AM between Kotzin and Kotlen in Kangpokpi district. The leaders were reportedly returning from Churachandpur when their vehicle was fired upon.

Following the attack, the injured were immediately rushed to Shija Hospitals in Imphal for medical treatment. Expressing grave concern over the incident, CM Khemchand Singh, along with Deputy CM Losii Dikho and state minister Govindas Konthoujam, along with several MLAs, met with the medical staff and the families of the victims to ensure that the best possible care is being provided.

CM Condemns Attack, Vows Action

The Chief Minister condemned the attack and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. In a letter, the Chief Minister wrote, "This act of violence is deeply troubling and devastating not only for the families but for the entire state, as it disrupts our path to peace. Our state is gradually moving towards peace, therefore, actions that undermine this collective effort of our people to restore normalcy are unacceptable."

He further added, "Terrorism and senseless acts of violence that target innocent civilians and threaten peace and humanity have no room in a civilised society. There is no justification in any society for acts of terrorism in all its forms. The entire State and our people stand together against such an act of terror, and our resolve to fight against terrorism is unshakable."

Manipur CM further called for an immediate end to communal abductions and intimidations, warning they would only "aggravate the situation." He further vowed to use all state resources to bring the perpetrators and their handlers to justice. "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of precious lives due to such acts of terrorism. I appeal to all sections of society to uphold peace, show restraint and refrain from emotional responses. Further, I urged people to immediately stop abductions and taking hostages, and intimidation on community lines. This can only aggravate the situation. I assure the people that we will use every resource of the State to bring the perpetrators and their handlers to justice," reads the letter. (ANI)