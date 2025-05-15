At least 10 militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district, officials said.

At least ten militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district on Wednesday, Indian Army's Eastern Command said. The operation is still in progress.

The Army's Eastern Command said in a post on X, "Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres nearby New Samtal village, Khengjoy Tehsil, Chandel District near the Indo-Myanmar Border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on 14 May 2025."

<br>"During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered. Operation is still in progress...," the further reads.</p>