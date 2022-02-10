  • Facebook
    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan

    The wedding of Punit Balan and Janhavi R Dhariwal was a star-studded event.

    Manikchand Groups founder Daughter, Janhavi R Dhariwal ties knot with Film Producer Punit Balan-vpn
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
    On February 5, 2022, Entrepreneur and film producer Punit Balan got married to Janhavi R. Dhariwal in a grand wedding ceremony in Pune. Janhavi R. Dhariwal is the daughter of the late Rasiklal Manikchand Dhariwal and the CMD of Manikchand Oxyrich and now the photos and videos of their wedding are making the rounds of the net.

    The wedding of Punit Balan and Janhavi R. Dhariwal was a star-studded event. For the wedding, Punit donned a cream-coloured embroidered dress Sherwani and completed his look with a matching turban and layered emerald necklace. On the other hand, his wife, Janhavi, looked stunning in a heavily embroidered pink coloured lehenga. She paired her lehenga with a half-sleeve blouse and styled it with double dupattas.

    Janhavi looked like a princess in her bridal attire, and her jewellery choice captured our hearts. She completed her look with studded stones and kundan jewellery, which included a maatha-patti, a choker, a multi-layered choker and matching earrings. In addition, she opted for unique bracelets adorned with multi-coloured stones.

    The couple held a traditional wedding, which was attended by well-known personalities from the world of sports and the film industry. The groom made a grand entrance to the scene in a vintage car with a baraat featuring a group of dhol players and guests having fun. Baraatis included were former tennis player, Leander Paes and his girlfriend Kim Sharma, cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, actors like Sharad Kelkar and Jay Bhanushali, director Mahesh Limaye, music composer duo Ajay -Atul, MS Bitta and many others.

    After getting married in the beautiful ceremony, Punit engaged in a heart-to-heart chat and said, “It’s been a long journey and we’re finally married.”

    To which, his wife, Janhavi, added:

    “I’m just happy that this day has come and I can’t wait to take our journey forward together.”

    Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

