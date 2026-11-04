Congress leader Manickam Tagore slammed Kiren Rijiju for labeling Rahul Gandhi an anarchist and separatist, defending the Gandhi family's legacy and calling for more mature political debate rather than personal attacks in the Parliament.

Tagore Slams Minister Over Verbal Attacks

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday criticised Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that a family that has "bled for this nation" does not need a certificate of patriotism, and described the remarks calling Gandhi a "separatist" and "anarchist" and linking him to "Islamic fundamentalists" as abuse rather than political debate.

In a post on X, Tagore said the Parliamentary Affairs Minister should work towards building bridges between the government and the Opposition instead of using such language. "Dear @KirenRijiju, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister's job is to build bridges between the Government and the Opposition. Instead, you have chosen the language of the gutter. Calling the Leader of Opposition a 'separatist' and 'anarchist', and tying him to 'Islamic fundamentalists', is not debate. It is abuse," Tagore wrote.

Defense of Family Legacy

Further defending Rahul Gandhi, invoking the contributions of his family, Tagore said, "It is also aimed at the son of Shri Rajiv Gandhi, who gave his life for India, and the grandson of Smt. Indira Gandhi, who did the same. A family that has bled for this nation does not need a certificate of patriotism from anyone. Least of all from a minister who, instead of answering a challenge to debate, hides behind insults and talks about 'mature people'."

Questioning Rijiju's response to Gandhi's challenge for a debate, the Congress MP said, "Mr Rijiju, maturity is answering questions, not dodging them. Dignity of the office you hold demands better. Parliament deserves better. India deserves better," he added.

Context of the Political Exchange

The exchange comes after Rijiju on Tuesday criticised Rahul Gandhi over his remarks alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and remained in office with foreign assistance. ”In a post shared on X, Rijiju accused Gandhi of pushing the agenda of India's enemies. “It's same as islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism, separatists holding Indian flags & anarchists showing Constitution book. Pushing agendas of India's enemies yet accusing others of foreign support is self-ridiculing. Top level debates are done between matured people,” Rijiju wrote.

Rijiju's remarks came after Gandhi levelled allegations that PM Modi became and remained Prime Minister with foreign assistance and that India's financial system was controlled and supported by foreign forces. In his earlier post, Gandhi had written, “Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help. Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you.” He had also challenged the Prime Minister to an open debate, saying, “I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you.”

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