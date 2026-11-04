Telangana is witnessing widespread rainfall as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal intensifies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts, warning residents of heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Suryapet districts have been placed under a red alert, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. Mahabubabad is under an orange alert, while Mulugu, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Yadadri and Nalgonda have been issued yellow alerts.

Several other districts, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Siddipet, Rangareddy and Hyderabad, may experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Winds could reach speeds of 30–40 kmph in some areas.

The IMD has also warned of a possible flash flood threat in parts of Suryapet and Nalgonda. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert and avoid crossing flooded roads or streams.