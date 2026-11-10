Tamil Nadu Congress chief Manickam Tagore slams the Centre over the Cauvery dispute, as Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar asserts the Mekedatu project is legal and beneficial, urging Tamil Nadu leadership to review the Supreme Court's clear orders.

Congress Targets Centre Over Cauvery Dispute

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore on Monday accused the BJP-led Union Government of playing politics over the Cauvery issue, calling it "unfortunate and condemnable." "We all know that Tamil Nadu has rights over the Cauvery, and the Cauvery is a very important issue for the state. We depend on the Cauvery. It is our mother, and Tamil Nadu has always stood united in protecting its interests," Tagore said at a conference. He alleged that the Union Government, particularly the BJP, is taking steps that are detrimental to Tamil Nadu's interests. Tagore said Chief Minister Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the visit of Union Government officials to the Mekedatu site is unacceptable and against Tamil Nadu's interests. "Mekedatu cannot proceed without consulting Tamil Nadu and taking its views into consideration. We will continue to oppose it. Tamil Nadu stands united on this issue," he said.

Clarifying Tamil Nadu's stand, Tagore said the state has no objection to Bengaluru getting access to water. "We want Bengaluru to have access to water. There is no question of denying water to Bengaluru. Certain forces are trying to create divisions between the Tamil and Kannada people. We are all Indians, and we are united. However, Mekedatu is not the solution," he added.

Karnataka CM Defends Mekedatu Project

Earlier, reacting to the objections raised by Tamil Nadu over the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that the project would ultimately benefit the lower riparian state and urged the Tamil Nadu leadership to review the apex court's orders. Addressing the issue amid letters sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention against the project, Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said, "I think the Chief Minister might not have seen the court order. I hope his officers will guide him. Karnataka will only have drinking water for Bengaluru and for power. So, I request them to visit the site and understand that this reservoir will benefit them, not us".

Reiterating the state’s legal standing based on past judicial rulings, Shivakumar emphasised that Karnataka is acting well within its rights without depriving Tamil Nadu of its due share of Cauvery water. "The Supreme Court has already given a clear order. It is the right of Karnataka to build a dam, and it is the right of Tamil Nadu to receive water," Shivakumar said. (ANI)