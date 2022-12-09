Mangaluru Engineering College suspends students who danced in burqa on Bollywood song

The incident occurred at a college function where four male students dressed in Burqua danced to a Bollywood song. The college said that it had suspended all four students for inappropriate behaviour and that their dance was not approved for the program.

Four engineering students from Mangaluru, Karnataka, were seen wearing burqas while dancing to a Bollywood song at a college event, sparking controversy after it was claimed that the dance mocked the burqa and hijab. The students are from the same community, and the college suspended all four.

The video went viral on social media, prompting the principal of St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru to suspend the students and launch and probe.

According to the college, the dance was performed by Muslim students, who 'barged on stage' during the informal part of the students' association's inaugural.

The college, in its statement, said, "It was not part of the approved programme, and the students involved have been suspended pending an investigation," adding that "the college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone."

Many social media users called the dance inappropriate due to its 'obscene steps.' However, college officials stated that the Bollywood song was not on the approved list of programmes.

Earlier this year, an invigilator, Noor Fahima, was suspended for wearing a hijab to the Karnataka SSLC exams. Fahima worked as an invigilator at Bengaluru's KTSV School. The Karnataka government had previously asked students to adhere to uniform standards during board exams. After a high court decision prohibiting students from wearing hijab, students were banned from wearing it in school.

