Mandya police investigated a complaint about illegal Bangladeshi migrants at Star Chicken poultry units but found none. The workers were verified as citizens from various Indian states. The investigation is ongoing with further document verification.

Mandya Police Investigation Finds No Illegal Migrants

Mandya District Police have found no illegal Bangladeshi migrants working at Star Chicken poultry units in Nagamangala taluk, following an investigation into a complaint alleging their employment, SP VJ Shobharani said on Friday.

The police launched an inquiry after receiving the complaint and directed the Nagamangala sub-division DYSP to conduct an immediate investigation and submit a report.

During the inspection of the Star Chicken group of companies, police found workers from different states, including West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. According to the police report, 81 workers were from West Bengal, 24 from Odisha, 19 from Bihar, nine each from Assam and Chhattisgarh, and two each from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Police verified the Aadhaar cards and original documents of all the workers. The inquiry confirmed that all of them are citizens from other states. No illegal Bangladeshi migrants were found at the premises.

Further Verification Ongoing

The SP said the investigation is still in progress and the department is maintaining continuous surveillance. "We will send the Aadhaar cards to their respective states for further verification. Once we receive the report from the SPs there, we will get more clarity," Shobharani said.

She added that reports on 146 workers have been received so far, and details of the remaining workers have also been sought. A final report will be submitted after completing the verification.

Related Incident in Mangaluru

Earlier in July, the Mangaluru City Police detained 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were found working at two different construction sites under the Urva Police Station limits.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy confirmed the development, stating that the detained individuals include three people from one site and eight from another. "Report will be sent to FRRO for orders to detain them and deport. Document collection is in process," said the Police Commissioner. (ANI)