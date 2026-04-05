An LPG shortage in Mandya, Karnataka, has closed auto fuel bunkers, leaving drivers unable to work. Many, dependent on daily fares to repay loans, face financial distress and have appealed to the government for help.

Auto drivers in Mandya are facing severe difficulties as an ongoing shortage of LPG has disrupted operations at local auto fuel bunkers, impacting their daily livelihoods. Several fuel bunkers across the city have remained closed for days, with "No Stock" boards displayed outside, leaving drivers unable to refuel their vehicles and continue regular operations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Financial Distress Mounts for Drivers

Many drivers, who depend entirely on daily fares to sustain themselves and operate vehicles purchased on loans, have expressed growing anxiety over the uncertain situation.

Drivers said they are increasingly worried about sustaining their livelihoods, as many of them operate autos purchased on loans and depend entirely on daily earnings from fares.

With bunkers closed, drivers have been forced to park their vehicles near fuel stations, waiting in vain for supplies to resume.

Auto drivers are struggling to make a living without LPG.

The ongoing crisis has forced drivers to look for alternative work to make ends meet, highlighting the growing hardships faced by the auto community in Mandya.

Supply Disrupted by Geopolitical Tensions

The shortage has been linked to escalating tensions and ongoing conflicts in Middle Eastern countries, which have affected LPG supply for both domestic and commercial purposes.

Bunker staff confirmed that the closures are due to an acute shortage of gas supply, adding that they are unable to provide a timeline for when operations will normalise.

Appeal for Intervention as Shipments Arrive

Drivers have appealed to the government to intervene and ensure LPG supply resumes swiftly, emphasising that continued disruptions could severely impact their livelihoods and push many into financial distress.

In the meantime, shipments of LPG are continuing to arrive in India. On Friday night, the India-flagged gas carrier Green Sanvi safely transited a strategic maritime chokepoint, carrying approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of LPG, according to official sources.

This follows a previous shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes that arrived at the Vadinar Terminal in Gujarat on March 28 via the vessel MT Jag Vasant, which is scheduled for a Ship-to-Ship (STS) transfer at anchorage.

Navy Safeguards Merchant Vessels

Sources told ANI that Indian Navy warships have been on standby to provide support to merchant vessels as the Centre continues negotiations with Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage amid a maritime blockade. (ANI)