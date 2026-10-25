A 32-year-old car wash employee died after being electrocuted while washing a Baleno in Mandsaur's Narayangarh. A man who tried to rescue him was also shocked.

A 32-year-old employee, Shamsher Rangrez, died after being electrocuted while washing a car at a washing centre in Narayangarh, Mandsaur district, on Friday afternoon.

He was washing a silver-coloured Baleno when he received an electric shock and fell to the ground. A young man who rushed to save him was also electrocuted.

People switched off the electricity and took Shamsher to hospital on a motorbike, where he died. CCTV footage of the incident emerged on Saturday.

Shamsher, a resident of Narayangarh, worked at the washing centre owned by Om Gurjar and Lokesh, alias Sheru. His father, Salim Mohammad Rangrez, said he had been working there for around four years. At around 1 PM on Friday, he came home for lunch. He then returned to the centre, where the accident occurred while he was washing a car.

Shamsher's father said that Shamsher fell down as soon as he received an electric shock. People nearby took him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Shamsher had two children.

The body was kept at the Narayangarh Community Health Centre on Friday night. After the post-mortem on Saturday, it was handed over to the family.

Narayangarh police station in-charge Rajendra Panwar said the preliminary investigation and CCTV footage indicated that the person had died from an electric shock.