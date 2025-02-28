Wife of Agra IT employee denies allegations, claims 'Manav struggled with alcoholism, self-harm' (WATCH)

Nikita Sharma, wife of deceased IT employee Manav Sharma, denies allegations of foul play, claiming he battled alcoholism and self-harm. She shared WhatsApp chats showing she warned his sister before his death, countering accusations from her in-laws.

Days after 30-year-old IT employee Manav Sharma was found dead at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on February 24, his wife, Nikita Sharma, has broken her silence, denying allegations of any role in his death and instead highlighting his alcohol addiction and history of self-harm.

In a video statement, Nikita claimed that Manav frequently got drunk and assaulted her, a pattern she says worsened over time. She also alleged that she had informed his parents about his behavior, but her pleas were ignored.

"He had struggled with alcoholism and had hurt himself multiple times before. I kept telling my in-laws, but they never listened. Instead, they are now blaming me," Nikita said.

Infidelity claims dismissed

Following Manav’s death, his father filed a police complaint, holding Nikita responsible. However, she has pushed back, calling the accusations baseless. When questioned about claims of infidelity, she clarified, "That was all before our marriage. Nothing happened after I married him."

WhatsApp chats reveal last conversation

Nikita also revealed that on the day of the incident, she had alerted her sister-in-law about Manav’s troubling behavior, fearing he might take an extreme step. She even shared WhatsApp messages allegedly from hours before his death, where she urged his sister to check on him.

As police continue their investigation, the case remains tangled in conflicting narratives, with both sides standing firm on their claims. Further forensic reports and digital evidence may provide more clarity in the days to come.

