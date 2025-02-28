Wife of Agra IT employee denies allegations, claims 'Manav struggled with alcoholism, self-harm' (WATCH)

Nikita Sharma, wife of deceased IT employee Manav Sharma, denies allegations of foul play, claiming he battled alcoholism and self-harm. She shared WhatsApp chats showing she warned his sister before his death, countering accusations from her in-laws.
 

Wife of Agra IT employee denies allegations, claims 'Manav struggled with alcoholism, self-harm' (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Days after 30-year-old IT employee Manav Sharma was found dead at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on February 24, his wife, Nikita Sharma, has broken her silence, denying allegations of any role in his death and instead highlighting his alcohol addiction and history of self-harm.

In a video statement, Nikita claimed that Manav frequently got drunk and assaulted her, a pattern she says worsened over time. She also alleged that she had informed his parents about his behavior, but her pleas were ignored.

"He had struggled with alcoholism and had hurt himself multiple times before. I kept telling my in-laws, but they never listened. Instead, they are now blaming me," Nikita said.

Also read: "Think about men": Agra IT employee commits suicide, blames wife in emotional final video (WATCH)

Infidelity claims dismissed

Following Manav’s death, his father filed a police complaint, holding Nikita responsible. However, she has pushed back, calling the accusations baseless. When questioned about claims of infidelity, she clarified, "That was all before our marriage. Nothing happened after I married him."

WhatsApp chats reveal last conversation

Nikita also revealed that on the day of the incident, she had alerted her sister-in-law about Manav’s troubling behavior, fearing he might take an extreme step. She even shared WhatsApp messages allegedly from hours before his death, where she urged his sister to check on him.

As police continue their investigation, the case remains tangled in conflicting narratives, with both sides standing firm on their claims. Further forensic reports and digital evidence may provide more clarity in the days to come.

Also Read: 'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"We will not be able to pay salaries": Technicolor shuts down US operations, Indian employees left in limbo dmn

"We will not be able to pay salaries": Technicolor shuts down US operations, Indian employees left in limbo

Was Ranveer Allahabadia controversy a conspiracy? Reddit post suggests Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link shk

Was Ranveer Allahabadia controversy a conspiracy? Reddit post suggests Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link

Venjaramoodu murders: Emotional scenes unfold after accused Afan's father Abdul Rahim returns home anr

Venjaramoodu murders: Emotional scenes unfold after accused Afan's father Abdul Rahim returns home

Mahashivaratri 2025: Over 11.69 lakh devotees offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath

Mahashivaratri 2025: Over 11.69 lakh devotees offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath

Bengaluru: Speeding auto crashes into BMTC bus near Sita circle, driver and passenger crushed to death vkp

Bengaluru: Speeding auto crashes into BMTC bus near Sita circle, driver and passenger crushed to death

Recent Stories

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar end long-running defamation feud after five years- Read on NTI

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar end long-running defamation feud after five years- Read on

Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty: 4 actresses who announced their pregnancies in 2025 RBA

Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty: 4 actresses who announced their pregnancies in 2025

"We will not be able to pay salaries": Technicolor shuts down US operations, Indian employees left in limbo dmn

"We will not be able to pay salaries": Technicolor shuts down US operations, Indian employees left in limbo

Was Ranveer Allahabadia controversy a conspiracy? Reddit post suggests Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link shk

Was Ranveer Allahabadia controversy a conspiracy? Reddit post suggests Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link

Never consume THESE 5 foods on an empty stomach: Possible risks explained MEG

Never consume THESE 5 foods on an empty stomach: Possible risks explained

Recent Videos

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon