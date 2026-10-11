A man and a woman were arrested with 16.5838 grams of MDMA in Kannur's New Mahe as part of Operation Thoofan. The accused, Rubaida PK and Ajmal VP, were allegedly storing the drug for sale in a rented house. One accused has prior drug cases.

A man and a woman were arrested with 16.5838 grams of 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in New Mahe in Kannur district as part of Operation Thoofan, Kannur City Police Commissioner BV Vijaya Bharath Reddy said.

The arrested have been identified as Rubaida PK (34), a native of Temple Gate in Thalassery, and Ajmal VP (34), a native of Velam in Kozhikode district, according to the Police Commissioner.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a surprise inspection at a rented house in Azhikkal, New Mahe, where the accused were allegedly storing MDMA for sale. During the inspection, police seized 16.5838 grams of the synthetic drug, the commissioner said.

According to the police commissioner, Rubaida has previous narcotics-related cases registered at Thalassery, New Mahe and Mattannur police stations.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Kannur City Police Commissioner BV Vijaya Bharath Reddy and Thalassery ASP Nandagopan M. The investigation team was led by New Mahe Police Station Sub-Inspector Rajin Raj and included members of the police team, the Thalassery ASP squad, and the DANSAF squad, the commissioner said.

DRI Arrests Nigerian National with Drugs in Indore

Earlier, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a woman Nigerian national and seized 1.426 kg of narcotic and psychotropic substances, including amphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and hydroponic weed, worth around Rs 1.19 crore in Indore, according to an official release.

The action was initiated based on intelligence that a female passenger travelling by bus from Indore to Pune was carrying narcotic and psychotropic substances in her baggage. Acting on the input, DRI officers identified and intercepted the foreign national at a bus travel agency near an HP petrol pump in Vijay Udyog Nagar, Teen Imli Chauraha in the city on Monday, September 21. During a thorough examination of her navy-blue duffle bag, the team recovered multiple polythene bags containing a white crystalline substance and several coloured tablets. (ANI)