A 23-year-old solo traveller shared a video online, alleging that a fellow passenger exposed himself and urinated on other travellers inside the business class cabin of an Air India flight from New Delhi to Bangkok. The incident, shared through a detailed Instagram post, has triggered serious questions about passenger safety, accountability, and how airlines handle extreme misconduct onboard even in premium cabins.

The traveller, Shivam Raghav, who claims to frequently fly the Delhi-Bangkok route, said he booked Air India’s business class to fairly compare it with Thai Airways, which he usually prefers. He expected a premium experience on a ticket costing nearly $1,000 (around Rs 80,000). Instead, he described it as “one of the worst flight experiences” of his life.

According to Shivam's account, while the in-flight service itself was acceptable, an “extremely serious situation” unfolded mid-air when a male passenger allegedly exposed himself and urinated on fellow passengers within the business class cabin. He said, he was shocked not just by the act itself, but how casually it was handled.

After the aircraft landed in Bangkok, the accused passenger allegedly walked out alongside others “as if nothing had happened,” with no visible intervention, detention, or consequences. The lack of immediate accountability left him questioning whether airline safety protocols were even activated.

“Is there no law or safety protocol to protect passengers onboard?” he asked in his post. “Does flying business class give someone a free pass?”

He said that no women were seated in the cabin as the situation could have been even more traumatic had a woman been travelling alone.

“That’s honestly the most disturbing part,” he wrote. “If a woman were travelling solo and had to experience something like this, how could she ever feel safe again?”

Netizens react

Users expressed anger, disbelief, and concern over airline safety standards.

A user wrote, “Why are people trying to argue like being drunk is a valid reason to purposefully piss on people....he should have been welcomed on landing by police, it's public indecency.”

Another user commented, “Why does this happen on Air India so often? Maybe the planes are so filthy that drunk people feel the whole plane is a toilet?”